Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $170.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

