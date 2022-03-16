Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of MNTV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

