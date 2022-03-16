MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MONOY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,432. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About MonotaRO (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.