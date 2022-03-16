Morgan Stanley Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.97, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
