Morgan Stanley Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.97, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.