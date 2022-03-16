Morgan Stanley Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $14.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.36 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,246 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

