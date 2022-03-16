Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

