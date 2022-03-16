Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.91. 3,918,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,176. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87. The company has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

