Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $168.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $636.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MPAA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.65.

About Motorcar Parts of America (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.