Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
