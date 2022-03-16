Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 56,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

