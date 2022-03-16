MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $470.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.60 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

