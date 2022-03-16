mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $294,784.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.23 million and $294,784.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,416.19 or 0.99830413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00067843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00251858 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

Buying and Selling mStable USD

