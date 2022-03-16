MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 579,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,492,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396,328 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MultiPlan by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $15,103,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

