Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

