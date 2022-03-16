Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.01. 10,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Naked Wines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.