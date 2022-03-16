Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 333,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

