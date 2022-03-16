Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.77. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 119,932 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 547.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

