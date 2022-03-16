National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NESR. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,564. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $746.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.