National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NESR. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NESR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,564. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $746.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
