National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 290

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.37).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 229.60 ($2.99) on Monday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.06.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

