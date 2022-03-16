Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,392.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$24.27 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.
