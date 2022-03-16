Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NAUT stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.