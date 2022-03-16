Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

