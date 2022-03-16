Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

