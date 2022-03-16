Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 76292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.