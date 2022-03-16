Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,686,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 26,647,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

