Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.
In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NRDS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87.
Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
