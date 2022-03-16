Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

