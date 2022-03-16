Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $255,020.38

Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.37 or 0.06642775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.14 or 1.00148417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039825 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

