New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 11.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 613,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,904,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

