New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Review

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 2.95 $596.00 million $1.19 9.28 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.53 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

