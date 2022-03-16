New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 3,319,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 5.62. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 372,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

