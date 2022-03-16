Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,704 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

