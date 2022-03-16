Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of -179.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.