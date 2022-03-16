Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

