Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $143,000 Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

