Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

