Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

