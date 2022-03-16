Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.