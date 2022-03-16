Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,821.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

