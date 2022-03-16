Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,821.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.