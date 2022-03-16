NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Insider Michael Joseph Mckie Sells 124,987 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Mckie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

