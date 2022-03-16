NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $192.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $120.72 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 76426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

