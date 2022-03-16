Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 161,506 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $22.44.
NOAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.01.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.29.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
