Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 161,506 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $22.44.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 175.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

