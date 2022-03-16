Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 164,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,187% from the average session volume of 12,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 37.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 93,914 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

