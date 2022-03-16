Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nokia by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,462 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,269,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

