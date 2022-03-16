Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 10%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 139,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 391,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 83% interests in the Shot Rock property with 2,167 claims covering an area of 272 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 111 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, QuÃ©bec.

