Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 10%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 139,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 391,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
