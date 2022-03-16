Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

