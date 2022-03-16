Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.14. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 15,727 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

