NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.74. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 7,252 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,978. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

