Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $149,140,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 384,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 209,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 246,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

