Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 59,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

