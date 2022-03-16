O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

